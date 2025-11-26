Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla alleges she was misled in Russian recruitment scandal



Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former president Jacob Zuma and MP for the MK party, has filed a criminal complaint claiming she was misled in a scheme that left at least 17 South African men stranded in Russia near Ukraine’s conflict zone.





The allegations come days after Duduzile’s sister, Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube, accused her of recruiting the men for what was presented as paramilitary training but allegedly involved Russian mercenary forces.





Duduzile, in a sworn affidavit, denies recruiting anyone for combat, saying she herself was misled by a man named Blessing Khoza and believed the program was a lawful, non-combat training course.





The Hawks’ serious crime unit confirmed an investigation is ongoing. Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said the case is in its early stages and will eventually be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions. The presidency has also launched an inquiry into how the men ended up in the conflict zone, condemning the “exploitation of young vulnerable people.”





Authorities note this is part of a broader pattern of deceptive recruitment, including reports of South African women being targeted by Russian companies for work supporting the Ukraine war.





Families of those stranded are awaiting updates as the government pursues diplomatic channels for their safe return.