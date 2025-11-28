MK Party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has resigned from both Parliament and the party, chairperson Nathi Nhleko announced during a press briefing on Friday.





Nhleko confirmed that Zuma-Sambudla will not take part in any public engagements going forward.





Her resignation comes after allegations that she was involved in recruiting 17 South African men to join the Russia–Ukraine conflict.





The issue surfaced publicly last weekend when Zuma-Sambudla’s sister opened a criminal case against her, alleging that she misled the men into a dangerous situation.