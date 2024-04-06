Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has stated that he regrets endorsing President Joe Biden in 2020 and said he won’t endorse Biden in 2024.

Johnson made the comment during an interview with FOX News.

“Am I happy with the state of America now? Well, that answer is no. Do I believe we’re going to get better? I believe in that. I’m an optimistic guy and I believe we can get better,” he told “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host Will Cain.

“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was what I thought was the best decision for me at that time.”

He added that he felt it was his “job” to “exercise his influence” and share his opinion with the public. But now, he said, he won’t be doing that during this election cycle.

“Will I be doing that again this year? That answer is no,” he said.

Johnson made the comments as Biden and former President Donald gear up for what will likely be a rematch of the 2020 election.