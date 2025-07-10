Dwight Howard’s wife demands equal division of his asset after filing divorce six months into their marriage

Just as we discussed in our previous report, Amber Rose Howard, professionally known as Amy Luciani, has filed for divorce from Dwight Howard.

The interesting part of divorce every man has been scared of is when the demand for properties came into the picture.

This time, Luciani is seeking alimony, an equal division of marital assets, and for Howard to cover her legal fees.

Close sources stated that the Amy Luciani is well seeking equitable division” of marital assets.

This legal term typically implies a fair split of all the assets they acquired during the marriage.

For now it is not necessarily an automatic 50/50 division of Howard’s entire $140 million net worth.

A mutual restraining order was also filed on July 2, 2025 but Neither Howard nor Luciani have publicly commented on the divorce.

However, the wife has made a public statement, not by speaking but by deleting all photos of their time together from social media.