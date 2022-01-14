EARN FROM THE MINES, BROADEN TAX BASE THAN RUSHING TO THE IMF- AMB. MWAMBA

The taxes imposed on Zambians are too steep the government of President Hakainde Hichilema must get the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) to reduce the Pay As You Earn tax.

Government must immediately find ways of expanding the tax base in order to give the Zambian formal sector relief it so much needs in these harsh days of high cost of living.

“Currently Zambians in the formal sector are bearing the brunt of a huge tax portion, which reduces how much money they take home, this must stop and ZRA must shift its attention to sectors such as the Mines.”

Even the US$1.3 billion the government wants to borrow from the IMF could have been easily raised from taxing the mines more but they go scott-free exporting our gold and emeralds while government borrows money its unacceptable.

The mining sector needs to be taxed much more than they are currently taxed in form of mineral royalties etc not poor hard-working Zambians hence the reason ZRA must broaden the tax base and the new dawn government instead of removing taxes from the mines and heavily tax ordinary poor Zambians like you and me.

THE ZESCO SAGA

I feel that ZESCO must be freed from the heavy financial yoke of paying Independent Power producers up to US$40 million per month its unsustainable and it must end.

“The thought to unbundle and sell ZESCO must end because we need it as a strategic national asset and selling it will result into further huge increments in electricity bills in addition to high costs of fuel, bus fares and mealie meal prices.”

ZESCO must advertise all jobs that have been scrapped by the new MD (Victor Mapani) who has fired all highly trained middle managers and Directors to make it more competent.

THE PF LEADERSHIP RACE

“Among the good and great men running for the party leadership Presidency, I (Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba) among the Big Guns given my vast experience in public service.”

Source: Round Table Interview hosted by Nakiwe Simpungwe in LUSAKA.