EAST AFRICA READY TO ROAR! AFCON 2027 STADIUMS REVEALED



East Africa is gearing up for a football spectacle as Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda prepare to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations and the stadium lineup promises drama, passion and packed terraces.





🇹🇿 TANZANIA will showcase its football power through the iconic Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, alongside Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium, Dodoma Stadium and the historic Amaan Stadium, setting the stage for unforgettable clashes.





🇰🇪 KENYA brings a strong arsenal of venues, led by the much-anticipated Talanta Stadium, football fortress Kasarani, Nyayo Stadium, Bukhungu Stadium, and the legendary Kipchoge Keino Complex, blending modern ambition with sporting heritage.





🇺🇬 UGANDA completes the trio with Mandela National Stadium, Hoima Stadium, and Akii Bua Stadium, ready to welcome Africa’s finest.





With world-class venues spread across three nations, AFCON 2027 is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious and electrifying tournaments in African football history. The countdown has begun and East Africa is ready.