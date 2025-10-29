EASTERN CHIEFS DELAY CONSTITUTION SUBMISSIONS PENDING CONSULTATIONS AS CARITAS OPTS OUT OF THE PROCESS



Chiefs in Eastern Province have postponed their submissions on the ongoing Constitution Amendment process to an unspecified date saying they need more time to consult Paramount Chiefs and other senior traditional leaders.





The Technical Committee on Constitutional Amendments yesterday began receiving submissions in Chipata.



Speaking to the media after a closed-door meeting between traditional leaders and the Committee, Eastern Province Council of Chiefs Chairperson Chief Mnukwa said the chiefs have neither accepted nor rejected any of the proposed amendments.





He explains that the traditional leadership in the province believes consultations must first be made with principal chiefs before any official position is submitted adding that the views of Paramount Chiefs and other senior chiefs will be key in shaping their final stance.





Meanwhile, Eastern Province Council of Churches in Zambia Chairperson, Reverend Sonye Banda says the current consultation process lacks credibility arguing that it should have begun from the lowest governance structures to ensure grassroots participation.





Rev. Banda further states that the amendment process should be deferred until after the 2026 General Election to allow the public to fully understand the changes being proposed.





He also stressed the need to scrutinize provisions that could allow Members of Parliament to remain in office beyond two terms.





And some citizens who made submissions echoed similar sentiments, calling for the postponement of the exercise.





They have urged the suspension of the process and instead focus on preparations for the 2026 elections as many of the province’s over 2-million residents are not aware of the consultations despite their input being vital.



By KBN TV Reporter in Chipata

