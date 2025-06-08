Eastern Chiefs Mourn former President LUNGU





Traditional leaders in Eastern Province say Zambia’s sixth President, EDGAR LUNGU, will forever be remembered for his significant contributions during his time in office.





Provincial Chiefs Council Chairperson, Chief MNUKWA, says Mr. LUNGU served the country to the best of his ability and demonstrated a strong commitment to the welfare of traditional leaders, including facilitating transport for chiefs.





Speaking to ZNBC News in Chipata, Chief MNUKWA stated that traditional leaders in the region stand in solidarity with the Lungu family and the government as the nation mourns the former head of state.





Meanwhile, Chieftainess MKANDA of Chipangali District described the loss of former President LUNGU as deeply unfortunate, noting that Zambia has now lost all of its former presidents.





She praised Mr. LUNGU for his efforts in driving national development and emphasized that he deserves to be mourned with dignity and respect.



