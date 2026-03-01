 BRIEFING | Eastern Province Rallies as Paramount Chief Mpezeni Endorses Hichilema at N’cwala

Eastern Province stepped firmly into the 2026 electoral conversation today as Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni-speaking people publicly endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema during the annual N’cwala Traditional Ceremony at Emutenguleni.

Addressing thousands gathered for one of Zambia’s most significant cultural events, the Ngoni traditional leader declared that “all Ngonis will rally behind the candidature of President Hichilema” in the August 13 general election.

He said the UPND government had “performed exceptionally well” and argued that Eastern Province had benefited from various development programmes over the past four years. The endorsement places traditional authority squarely within the unfolding political narrative ahead of the polls.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni stressed that the Ngoni people would “fully support the candidature of President Hichilema to secure victory” this year, while also using the platform to push for further development, specifically pleading for the establishment of a university in Chipata.

His remarks combined political backing with a clear development demand, a reminder that endorsements often carry expectations.

President Hichilema, in response, assured the province that government remains committed to improving Eastern Province’s economy. He acknowledged concerns about the slow pace of road construction in the region, signaling awareness of local frustrations while promising continued infrastructure focus. The President further described N’cwala as a unifying platform that strengthens social cohesion and promotes socio-economic growth.

The ceremony, traditionally rooted in culture and heritage, has increasingly become a space where development, identity and politics intersect.

With Eastern Province historically a competitive political battleground, today’s endorsement adds weight to the ruling party’s campaign momentum as the countdown to August continues.

© The People’s Brief | Chileshe Sengwe