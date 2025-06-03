EASTERN PROVINCE UPND YOUTH CHAIRPERSON REFUTES GUN POSSESSION CLAIMS

…As he vows to take legal action against the propagators of falsehood

The United Party for National Development (UPND) Youth Chairperson for Eastern Province Lyson Nyirenda, has categorically denied allegations that he discharged a firearm during the Lumezi Constituency nominations.



Addressing the media this morning, Mr. Nyirenda stated that he has never handled a gun in his life, adding that he was not present during the alleged Patriotic Front (PF) and UPND encounter, as he was accompanying the aspiring candidate to the nomination office.

He dismissed the accusations as baseless propaganda propagated by the opposition PF, known for their history of misinformation and violence.



Mr. Nyirenda urged Zambians not to be swayed by such unfounded claims and to recognize the PF’s tactics of spreading falsehoods.

He announced his intention to involve law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter and hold accountable those disseminating the false information.



Specifically, he called out platforms such as PF Cadres Network, Tunensu, and Gladys Hatimbula, demanding they provide concrete evidence to support their allegations.



Mr. Nyirenda emphasized that the UPND remains committed to peaceful political engagement and will not be deterred by smear campaigns.

He reaffirmed his dedication to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice prevails in the face of malicious accusations.



The UPND continues to focus on its development agenda, striving to bring positive change to the people of Eastern Province and Zambia at large.

Mr. Nyirenda concluded by encouraging citizens to remain vigilant and not to fall victim to politically motivated falsehoods.

©️UPND MEDIA TEAM