*EASTERN UPND LEADERSHIP CALLS FOR UNITY , CRITICIZES EDGAR LUNGU ’s POLITICAL MOVES*



11th December,2024



By Kapwata



Chipata, Zambia – The United Party for National Development (UPND) in Eastern Province has called for unity within the party while urging former President Edgar Lungu to retire from active politics and embrace his role as a statesman.





Speaking at a press briefing held at Pineview Lodge in Chipata today, UPND Provincial Chairperson Johabie Mtonga described Mr. Lungu’s past attempts to seek a third term as “mischievous” and detrimental to the nation. He praised the Constitutional Court for its decisive ruling, which he said safeguarded Zambia’s democratic principles.





“The judgement by the Constitutional Court was to ensure that the Constitution is respected. Mr. Lungu, as a lawyer, should have known better than to push for a third term,” Mr. Mtonga said.





He further accused Mr. Lungu of misleading the nation and attempting to drag the country backward.



Mr. Mtonga also urged UPND members to remain united and avoid internal conflicts as the party prepares for the 2026 elections. He emphasized that squabbles within the ruling party could undermine efforts to secure President Hakainde Hichilema’s re-election.





“We must focus on the core values of good governance, transparency, and accountability. There is no room for division in our party,” he said.



The UPND leadership also expressed confidence in the upcoming Petauke parliamentary by-election, signaling their determination to maintain strong grassroots support.





UPND Provincial Youth Chairperson Lyson Nyirenda called on Mr. Lungu to respect the Constitutional Court’s ruling on term limits, which barred him from seeking a third term. He argued that Mr. Lungu’s persistent involvement in active politics risks eroding his legacy and diminishing the respect he once commanded.





“Former President Edgar Lungu should retire from active politics and assume the role of a statesman. The more he involves himself in active politics, the more he loses respect from Zambians,” said Mr. Nyirenda.



Provincial Women’s Chairperson Hellen Phiri called on UPND women to actively defend President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, citing his commitment to delivering on campaign promises.





“As women, we must stand firm and support President Hichilema. He is working tirelessly to improve the lives of Zambians, and we must ensure his vision is realized,” said Madam Phiri.



The UPND leaders reiterated their commitment to good governance and delivering on their development agenda under President Hichilema’s leadership. With an eye on the 2026 elections, they emphasized the importance of unity, transparency, and a focus on serving the Zambian people.





As the political landscape heats up, the UPND appears determined to maintain its momentum while firmly addressing the challenges posed by the opposition.



ENDS///