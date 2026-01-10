EASY WAY OR HARD WAY: President Trump Warns Denmark Over Greenland, Citing Russia and China Threat



President of the United States Donald Trump has once again made it clear that Greenland is a strategic priority for Washington, warning Denmark that the issue will be settled “one way or another.”





Trump argues that Greenland is no longer just a Danish territorial matter but a critical security zone in the Arctic. With melting ice opening new shipping routes and exposing vast reserves of rare minerals, oil, and gas, the region is becoming a global power battleground. Russia is expanding its Arctic military bases, while China is investing heavily in polar routes and infrastructure.





According to Trump, if the United States does not secure a dominant role in Greenland, rival superpowers will move in, bringing their military presence right to America’s doorstep. He says this would make Russia or China direct “neighbours” of the U.S. through the Arctic, something Washington cannot allow.



Trump insists he prefers a peaceful, negotiated solution with Denmark and Greenland’s authorities — an “easy way” based on cooperation, security partnerships, and economic development. This could include:



Stronger U.S. military and NATO presence.





Investment in Greenland’s infrastructure and mining sector.



Greater security guarantees for the island and the wider Arctic region.





However, he also warns that if diplomacy fails, the United States will protect its interests “the hard way,” making it clear that Arctic security is non-negotiable.



He further questions the historical basis of Denmark’s claim, arguing that ancient exploration alone should not determine modern strategic ownership, especially when global security is at stake.





In Trump’s view, NATO must fully grasp the importance of Greenland in the new world order, where Arctic dominance could decide future power balances between the West, Russia, and China.