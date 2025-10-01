EAZ WARNS 2026 NATIONAL BUDGET RISKS DERAILMENT WITHOUT ENERGY INCLUSION AND OVERSIGHT REFORMS





The Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) has warned that the 2026 national budget, though commendable, risks falling short if urgent reforms are not made to address energy shortages, financial inclusion, and weak oversight of public funds.





Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka today, EAZ President Dr. Oswald Mungule said the budget, in its current form, is well-intentioned but lacks the critical tools needed to guide economic transformation.





He noted that Zambia’s economy continues to suffer from inadequate public financial management instruments, leaving economists with little capacity to assess the net impact of the budget on the country’s wealth.

.



Dr. Mungule identified the energy crisis as one of the most pressing threats to budget implementation, warning that Zambia’s heavy dependence on hydropower leaves the country vulnerable to climate shocks.





He stated that the ongoing load shedding of up to 12 hours daily is disrupting mining, agriculture, small businesses, and household welfare.





Dr. Mungule further warned of governance risks in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), citing weak legislation, poor financial literacy, and unclear guidelines for access and oversight.





He called for reforms to ensure CDF allocations support green projects, education, and inclusive growth while safeguarding macroeconomic stability ahead of the 2026 elections.



BY CHANDA MWANGO

Camnet TV