Ebo Noah Appears Before Court After His Arrest Over Fake Flood Prophecy

As all Ghanaians were planning to enter 2026 with happiness, Ebo Noah was arrested by the Ghana Police on December 31, 2025, for his fake prophecy.

After the Ghana Police arrested self-acclaimed prophet Ebo Noah, who prophesied there would be a global flood, he appeared before the Adenta Circuit Court.

The content creator switched from comic content to religious after he reportedly received a divine vision from God about a Global flood on December 25, 2025.

The Modern-day Noah started cautioning people to prepare to enter his ark before the date above.

His message went viral to the extent that the international media started talking about him in the US and the UK.

A few days before the expected flood, Ebo started saying in his videos that he was interceding for mankind so that the flood would be postponed, but unfortunately, his videos had sunk in the minds of most gullible people, especially kids.

Ghanaians were waiting for a drizzle just to get a sign, but that did not happen because a global weather forecaster disclosed after research that the chance of a flood happening globally is not up to 1%.

People started calling for his arrest, which finally happened.

Content creator and self acclaimed prophet, Evans Eshun, aka, Ebo Noah has been remanded into police custody for two weeks, following the adjournment of court proceedings at the Adentan Circuit Court.



He appeared before the Adenta Circuit Court, being charged with false communication, intentionally misleading the public, and publishing false information intended to incite fear and panic.

During the first hearing, the accused’s real identity was revealed to be Evans Eshun, but he chose the name “Ebo Noah” to reflect his new genre of content.

The Adenta Circuit Court has also ordered a psychiatric evaluation of the suspect at the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital, before his next appearance in court.