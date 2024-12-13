*ECL AND LUBINDA’S IMPULSE REACTIONS TO THE CONCOURT ELIGIBILITY RULING NOT INSPIRING*

Authored By *Mupishi Jones*



They say in the midst of a crisis, that’s when you see true leaders.



No doubt PF Faction led by Edgar Lungu is facing one of the toughest crises ever since it was established.It is facing a risk of extinction as one of the three factions of PF.It is in such circumstances that its followers were expecting messages of hope and not empty rhetoric.



The reactions from both Edgar Lungu and Given Lubinda at the Concourt ruling over the eligibility ruling, lacks sincerity and therefore does not inspire any hope to their followers and sympathisers.No wonder,their own Members of Parliament are calling for Edgar’s second retirement.These are MP’s representing PF in parliament,a political party Edgar claimed he came back from retirement to salvage.His own members are worried that his continued stay at the helm of PF posses danger to the continued existence of the party.They can no longer stomach the embarrassment.



Mr Edgar Lungu and Mr Given Lubinda’s reactions were definitely uttered out of impulse and under emotional collapse.Instead of exhibiting leadership qualities and skills at a time such as this, they showed us the opposite of what true leaders are made of!



Contrast this behaviour with that of President Hakainde Hichilema.How many times did President Hakainde Hichilema faced situations such as this in his political career as a leader?



The man faced worse situations than this where an adjourned presidential election petition Concourt case ruling on a Friday late evening to Monday morning and woke up on Monday morning only to be told that there was not going to be any further sitting on his case because the 14 days period elapsed! The 14 day period in itself wasn’t the problem, but the question was when did the ConCourt reconvened to pronounce itself on the 14 days, on Saturday,or sunday or on Friday midnight?



President Hakainde Hichilema was arrested and thrown into different prisons on more than 15 different times.

He’s never faked any illness during all these times.He’s never attempted to escape from this country even when he had both the financial capacity and international connections to do so.Not even his family members,the reason? He knew he had followers who were looking up to him to provide leadership during those extremely daring times.



Each time he was coming out of prison,he would appear to his members and sympathisers 10 times stronger than ever before, that was an inspiration leader worth dying for because he equally proved that he was willing to die for his country and his people!



Additionally, President Hakainde Hichilema has proved on time without numbers not only exceptional contagious courage to his members but also exceptional negotiating leadership skills in holding his party together for decades without any significant internal wrangles threatening it’s existence the way PF of Edgar Lungu has been facing ever since he left office.



This reveals that what was keeping the PF moving for 7 years when Edgar Lungu was in power, was the power of incumbency and not the leadership skills of Mr Edgar Lungu.The man has shown us that he is simply incapable of providing sound leadership at whatever level from family, his legal firm, during his presidency and ultimately at post Republican presidency level!



At family level, look at what his family is going through today, even if one is claiming that they are just being politically persecuted,all of them?? He was not providing leadership to his family and allowed them to exploit his presidency.

That just goes to prove that “if you keep on tolerating ,massaging and defending your family’s criminal activities even when they are clearly at fault , one day you’ll hire expensive lawyers to defend them “.



Anyone can go back and critically do a search at his legal firm, isn’t he Edgar Lungu whose practicing lincense was revoked for professional misconduct?



Look at his presidency……. uncontrolled caderism, allegations of corruption at an industrial scale,election malpractices and now this kind of post presidency impulse plan B in motion rhetoric, to scale who?????



Leaders are born and you can see them by their fruits ,



*I submit*



*Mupishi Jones*

