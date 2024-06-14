ECL Attends Constitutional Court Hearing on 2021 Election Nomination

Lusaka, June 13, 2024

Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, accompanied by key figures from the Patriotic Front (PF) party, appeared at the Constitutional Court today to attend a hearing concerning the petition of his 2021 election nomination. The matter, which has garnered significant public and political interest, was discussed in court but has been adjourned until July 8, 2024.

The former president was joined by PF Vice President Hon. Given Lubinda, Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda, and Members of Parliament led by Hon. Brian Mundubile. Other central committee members were also present to show their support.

President Lungu was also escorted by a large group of supporters who did not shy away from expressing the challenges they are currently facing. The presence of these supporters highlighted the ongoing connection and loyalty between President Lungu and the Zambian populace, as well as the pressing issues they hope to see addressed.

In a statement released after the hearing, President Lungu expressed his gratitude to the party supporters and other citizens who gathered in large numbers to show solidarity.

“Let me express my profound gratitude to our party supporters and other Zambians who turned up in their enormous numbers to give us solidarity and support,” President Lungu wrote.

The case, which challenges the legitimacy of President Lungu’s 2021 election nomination, has been a focal point in Zambian politics.

The Patriotic Front’s leadership, including President Lungu, remains steadfast as they navigate this legal challenge. The party’s supporters have shown unwavering support, reinforcing the PF’s resilience and commitment to their leadership.