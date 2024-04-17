ECL ATTENDS ELIGIBILITY CASE AT CONCOURT

Former President Edgar Lungu was today at the Constitutional Court where his eligibility to contest future presidential elections is once again being challenged.

It’s the fifth time that the eligibility of the former president to contest presidential elections is being challenged.

The current eligibility case has been brought by Michelo Chizombo.

Speaking to Journalists after emerging from the courtroom flanked by the former president other senior PF officials, lawyer Makebi Zulu said they raised a preliminary issue that was supposed to be heard to the fact that the matter has already been heard previously.

Mr Zulu, however, states that the court could not proceed to hear the matter due to the font size of the court documents to be submitted.

The hearing of the matter has since been adjourned to June 2024.