ECL BURIAL COURT CASE POSTPONED INDEFINATELY & MY APEAL TO PRESIDENT HH- Miles  Sampa

ECL BURIAL COURT CASE POSTPONED INDEFINATELY & MY APEAL TO PRESIDENT HH





August 18th, 2025



So the Widow’s lawyer submitted this morning to the Pretoria High Court Judges that they no longer had jurisdiction (authority) to deliberate on the case because the defendant (Widow & 7 others) had taken the case to the Constitution Court. It’s a legal procedural requirement that the High Court steps aside or put the case on ice until determination or s ruling is made by the superior constitution court.





The Constitution court is yet to set a date of the hearing.



As I predicated last week; it’s going to be a long haul or journey on this matter. Been around corridors of Courts for a while now on different matters to be able to know so.





Meantime status quo will remain as is and wishes of the government that were granted in the High Court remain suspended until the matter is completed in the Constitution Court.





No winner situation and if anything we are still in a lose-lose for both sides and for the entire Country.



I am not in a position to render any advice to the family and on principle don’t think that mine or anyone’s role to do so. Based on our Zambian culture and what been accustomed to; it’s to respect to abide by wishes of the deceased person.





I am however on terra firma or firm grounds to render advice to the government and in essence President HH. They should give in to the family wishes and let them burry ECL as they please. If it’s in Zambia, let their wishes prevail on who can and can not attend. Whether or not there should be body viewing and who can or who can not.





Taking this matter like a football final game that has to have a winner and a loser, will not see an end or final whistle any time soon. It will only be the lawyers on both sides that will be laughing all the way to the Bank to withdraw their millions of Rands.





The family is using personal money while the government is using public money and which the problem here.





The unbudgted for money being or to be paid by the government can be used to buy 1 million 25Kgs bags of mealie meal to give free to Zambians wallowing in poverty out there. Alternately, that money can be used to buy not 70, but 70,000 cows to give free to the peasant farmers of Kalomo and Kazungula districts.



Ndalumba 



Miles Bwalya Sampa, MP

Leader of Opposition