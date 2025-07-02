ECL Burial: Govt writes to the LUNGU family

By Mwila Nsofu



Government says it is looking forward to an amicable and expeditious resolution on matters surrounding the burial of Former President EDGAR LUNGU before the court sits to rule on the matter.





Chief Government Spokesperson, CORNELIUS MWEETWA says the Attorney General through Lawyers in South Africa has written to Mr. LUNGU’s family with a view to have the matter settled outside court.





Mr. MWEETWA says this is in the interest of many Zambians who want to bid farewell to the Former President.



Mr. MWEETWA who is also Information and Media Minister was speaking on “Face the Nation”, a Current Affairs programme on SABC.





Attorney General MULILO KABESHA through Lawyers in South Africa filed a public interest litigation opposing the burial of the former President in South Africa.





The court has since directed Mr. KABESHA to formally file an application on or before July 3, 2025, seeking the repatriation of President LUNGU’s remains.





The LUNGU Family has been given up to July 4, 2025 to file their response.





The court has set July 18, 2025 as the date for the hearing of the application.



©ZNBC