ECL Burial: Govt writes to the LUNGU family
By Mwila Nsofu
Government says it is looking forward to an amicable and expeditious resolution on matters surrounding the burial of Former President EDGAR LUNGU before the court sits to rule on the matter.
Chief Government Spokesperson, CORNELIUS MWEETWA says the Attorney General through Lawyers in South Africa has written to Mr. LUNGU’s family with a view to have the matter settled outside court.
Mr. MWEETWA says this is in the interest of many Zambians who want to bid farewell to the Former President.
Mr. MWEETWA who is also Information and Media Minister was speaking on “Face the Nation”, a Current Affairs programme on SABC.
Attorney General MULILO KABESHA through Lawyers in South Africa filed a public interest litigation opposing the burial of the former President in South Africa.
The court has since directed Mr. KABESHA to formally file an application on or before July 3, 2025, seeking the repatriation of President LUNGU’s remains.
The LUNGU Family has been given up to July 4, 2025 to file their response.
The court has set July 18, 2025 as the date for the hearing of the application.
©ZNBC
What I see currently is a weak opposition which is failing to take advantage of a seemingly not so well-organized ruling party. If you critically look at UPND now, it seems all the people around HH have gone on leave or mute and have left him to do the buildup to the campaign on his own. just look at what is happening in UPND, HH is almost on his own very few if any in his party are flowing in the same direction as himself but what seems to solidify this theory is that even he himself seems to take any credit by his government to himself as a person as a kalombwana who is doing kwenyu.