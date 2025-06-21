ECL DESERVES A DIGNIFIED BURIAL IN ZAMBIA — VP NALUMANGO





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Vice President Mutale Nalumango has urged Zambians to refrain from politicizing the death of sixth Republican President Edgar Lungu, calling for unity and dignity as the nation mourns.





Speaking during the Vice President’s question-and-answer session in Parliament, Mrs. Nalumango expressed heartbreak that Mr. Lungu’s legacy is being entangled in political debate, even in death.



She emphasized that the late President, who served Zambia with distinction, deserves to be laid to rest respectfully and in the country he once led.





The Vice President assured the nation that government has made every effort to ensure the funeral proceedings reflect that dignity, and called on citizens to remain calm and allow space for reflection.