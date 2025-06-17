ECL Family, Valden Findlay to sue Simon Mwewa



Chitambala Mwewa whose vlogging name is “Simon Mwewa Lane” yesterday made an urgent video broadcast claiming strongly that he had received information that the remains of Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu will be transported to Lusaka by Lusaka businessman, Valden Findlay’s plane.





This is utter falsehood and the family is shocked at Mwewa’s continous malicious attacks especially against the late President and his family during this mourning period.





Mr. Valden Findlay also expressed shock at Mwewa’s false and malicious assertions.