ECL Funeral Update: Cornelius Mweetwa reaches out



ZNBC -11.06.25



MOMBASA – The Zambian government has called for calm, unity and compassion as the nation continues to mourn the passing of its sixth President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who died on Wednesday, 5 June 2025, in Pretoria, South Africa, following an illness. He was 68.





In a statement delivered via video link from Mombasa, Kenya, where he is attending a regional meeting, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa emphasized that the government remains committed to ensuring President Lungu receives a dignified and honourable state funeral.





“President Hakainde Hichilema is resolute and unequivocal in his instruction that we accord our late former President a befitting farewell,” Mweetwa said on national broadcaster ZNBC. “We understand this is not just a political loss, but a deeply personal tragedy for the Lungu family.





Madam Esther Lungu, the children and grandchildren are grieving far beyond the reach of politics, and we must surround them with love and compassion.”



Mweetwa confirmed that Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe and Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa have been dispatched to South Africa to work closely with the family and close associates of the late President to chart an amicable way forward for funeral arrangements.





President Lungu served as Zambia’s sixth President from January 25, 2015, to August 24, 2021, rising to power after the death of President Michael Sata.



Before ascending to the presidency, he held several critical portfolios including Deputy Minister in the Office of the Vice President, Minister of Home Affairs, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Justice. He also served briefly as Secretary General of the Patriotic Front (PF).





Born on 11 November 1956 in Ndola, Copperbelt Province, Lungu studied law at the University of Zambia (UNZA) and went on to build a political career marked by humility, discipline, and devotion to Christian values.





His presidency was characterized by major infrastructure developments, including roads, bridges, airports, and silos.

He is credited with pushing the constitutional amendment that reintroduced the 50%+1 electoral threshold, ensuring stronger democratic legitimacy.





“President Lungu’s legacy includes efforts to unite Zambia’s 73 tribes and to invest in food security and development. These contributions will not be forgotten,” said Mweetwa. “Now is not the time to politicize grief.”





The spokesman also addressed recent criticism over who should have formally announced the President’s death, noting that in past instances—including the passing of President Kenneth Kaunda—the announcement was made by the Secretary to Cabinet, not the sitting President. “Let us not allow pain to divide us,” he said. “We are one Zambia, one nation.”





Calls for unity have also come from opposition leaders, including Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) president Kelvin Bwalya, who appealed for a peaceful resolution and a national send-off that honours the late President while respecting the wishes of the family.





As the mourning period continues, the government has urged all citizens to rally behind the first family and uphold national unity.



“This storm will pass,” Mweetwa said. “What must remain is our humanity and our Zambian spirit of togetherness.”

