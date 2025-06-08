ECL – I AM SORRY FOR NOT BEING THERE. FAREWELL!- Lunte MP

Lunte Member of Parliament writes:::



ECL – I AM SORRY FOR NOT BEING THERE. FAREWELL!





————————-



The president (His Excellency, Dr. Edgar Chagwa LUNGU) that president I sincerely loved.



Dinis and I send our sincere and heartfelt condolences to our mother – Madam Esther Lungu, the entire family and friends.





Our thoughts and our prayers are with you throughout this difficult period. May God make it easier through his wondrous ways.



The president is dead.



His death has embarrassed me. I am totally ashamed of myself.





I am ashamed because I never stood up for him as firmly as I thought I loved him.



Otherwise I could have made a much more meaningful contribution to his later life than I actually did.





See; he died in a foreign land.



When he died, he was alone.



He died in foreign hands.





Served by the benevolence of foreign well wishers. This is hurtful for me.



And I was not there.



None of us was there.



Not even a government agent was there – It s embarrassing to me.





Today, speaking hard, long and louder would be in vain. Given this great failure to show love and care when it was needed.



ECL won’t hear any of my words as things stand.





For everything he meant to me and those he caused me to serve, only a little was told to him. He will never appreciate how much I and them cared.



For his faith, his confidence, his training and mentorship – I certainly should have shown more appreciation to him – even if it just meant to be there when it was necessary.





That would have left me feeling a lot happier than I do now.



It is like I took his life and presence for granted, as though I controlled fate.



But ECL won’t hear me anymore regardless. It is finished. He’s translated. He’s put on a new body; one without weakness. He’s in perfect union with his maker. He is resting in glory.





It was as if I never perceived the injustices he suffered by those who needed to protect his human rights.



As if I never saw the humiliation and I never heard the abominable insults hauled at him for no cause – that indignity of a society shaped by toxic causes.





Yet I stood up not for him as I should. This hurts me to the core of my being. It’s excruciatingly hard for me.



It is a now I see him, and now I see him no more tale.





Translated across a permanent divide – where no sorrows remain.



That connection irreversibly broken by a much higher figure operating in a realm carnally unknown. Resting in the shadows of the wings of his vision giver.





There is no booing in glory.

There are no insults in glory.

There is no medical requirements in glory.

There is no travel authority requirements in glory.



There is no gate cutting in glory.

There are not DEC call outs in glory.

There is no political retribution in glory.

There is no hypocrisy in glory.





May it be well with your soul Mr. President. May you rest in eternal glory. May your glorified life be more fulfilling than what you ever aspired for here on earth.





I thank God for giving me an opportunity to share moments of kindness with him.



I wish I learned early enough what it means to appreciate a chief servant while it is called day. Only then would I have done more than I did in this life God gave; but gone too soon.



Rest In Eternal Peace – ECL



Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK08.06.2025