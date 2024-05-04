ECL PAYS TRIBUTE TO ABC ON SECOND MEMORIAL OF VETERAN CHIKWANDA ANNIVERSARY-3rd May 2024, Lusaka.

Good Evening fellow Zambians,

Third May is an important day, not only on the calendar of the esteemed Chikwanda family, but also to the entire nation of Zambia because on this day, Hon. Alexander Bwalya Chikwanda (ABC) left us to join the Lord-may his soul rest in peace.

I am humbled to stand before you today to speak about him on my own behalf and on behalf of my dear wife Mrs. Esther Lungu as well as on behalf of our party-the Patriotic Front (PF). At this moment, allow me to recognise the Chikwanda family members led by the matriarch Mrs Margarete Chikwanda.

Hon. Chikwanda was known from one corner of the border of Zambia to the other by many names and titles, he was a man of many hats and many friends. I was, however, privileged as your former President to know the fallen hero born on 3rd December 1938 in Kasama only as ´Uncle ABC, ´ an older brother, an uncle and indeed a statesman of undisputed repute.

Some knew him as Governor of Zambezi District in Northwestern province under President Kenneth Kaunda whose centenary we celebrated on 28th April just a few days ago.

Others may recall him as a State House Chief of Staff, Minister of Health, Minister of Local Government, Minister of Agriculture and of the most venerated Ministers of Finance of Zambia under my Presidency and earlier under the government of President Michael Chilufya. In other words, Mr. Chikwanda was a statesman who saved Zambia in different portfolios with grace, humility and honesty.

Today, we celebrate Uncle ABC, a great unifier and wise diplomat. In the PF, he was instrumental in uniting us all following the untimely death of our political hero and president, Micheal Chilufya Sata in 2015. Very few know how tirelessly he worked hard to unite factions in the various political parties he belonged to over the years, prior to independence, right up to the point of answering God´s call. Had he been alive, l am very sure political frictions and factions in PF would have been less or somehow resolved.

In Uncle ABC, Zambia lost a renowned Kingmaker who was humble, respectful and dedicated to national duty. Despite being older in age and indeed experience in running government at Cabinet level, Mr. Chikanda was magnanimous and humble enough to save under my presidency both in the party and at national level.

From uncle, we all learn the art and science of being a wise statesman as he did not see himself more wiser, older or better than younger leaders who overtook him in ranks. “If you cannot accept to be led, then you are not ready or fit to lead”, that is what Uncle ABC taught us.

He was an astute fearless politician who harboured no prejudice or hatred against anyone. He was a true and reliable friend of all Zambians regardless of tribe, age, religion, race, or political affiliation. Uncle ABC was a true disciple of KK in proclaiming “One Zambia, One Nation” by words, deeds and lifestyle.

Mr. Chikwanda was a fountain of wisdom. He selflessly gave counsel to anyone that sought it.

Today, we remember Uncle ABC, one of the known generous people I ever came across. He would give and give till recipients got embarrassed. That was Uncle ABC for you.

I cannot close this second-year memorial note without mentioning that he also left behind his wonderful wife, our mother ba Margarete, four children, men, and women namely, Bwembya, Thilasoni, Chanda and Bwalya. In addition, Mr. Chikwanda left behind 14 (fourteen) wonderful grandchildren. We thank God that his name has remained with us through his direct family.

Until the day we meet again, I beseech all of you to celebrate the great Uncle ABC as he looks down on us from heaven with our dear lord Jesus Christ.

God bless you all and thank you.

Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Sixth President of Zambia.