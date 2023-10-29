ECL RETURNS TO ACTIVE POLITICS… GOV’T SAYS NOT A SURPRISE
Former President EDGAR LUNGU has announced his return to active politics.
Mr. LUNGU says he will continue as Patriotic Front -PF- President.
AND Government says former President LUNGU’s announcement to get back to active politics is NOT a surprise as it is on record of asking him to stop disguising himself as a former President.
Chief Government Spokesperson CORNELIUS MWEETWA says Mr. LUNGU has been an active Politician.
Mr. MWEETWA, who is also Information and Media Minister, has welcomed Mr. LUNGU to the political arena, adding that he is free to go about his political business.
AND MORGAN NG’ONA who was appointed PF Secretary General at the recent Extra Ordinary Convention says former President LUNGU needs to apply formally if he wants to re -join the party.
AND the United Party for National Development -UPND- has advised former President LUNGU to conduct his politics within the prevailing peaceful political environment.
The UPND says Zambia has been a peaceful nation in the last two years under the leadership of President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and any attempts to deviate the country from that trajectory will be met with the rule of law.
Those who heard Lungu resite his written speech should should be worried because the guy is not a politician and does not know how to talk, he needs lessons in how to talk even Gunyu Masaka is a better speaker if he can reduce on lies and dramatisation