ECL still leads- Dr Canisius BANDA

REMEMBERING

ECL ❤

__________



It’s curtains down. Suddenly, ECL is dead. It’s dark. It hurts. 😭





Though pain and suffering may endure for a night, joy and peace eventually return. ✔





As ECL reminded us, ‘We must never grow weary of doing good, we must never give up on the right causes, for, in due season, our harvest will come.’





Everything has its season.



With rain comes mud.

Though beautiful, roses have thorns.



The vessel of light which ECL was has now been recalled.

But his immortal guiding spirit will remain with us for eternity. 🔆





ECL still leads.

Follow and build upon his footsteps.



We must now see off this servant of God with respect and dignity.

As a people, let us remain strong and united. We are one Zambia and one nation. 🤝





For it is when we are united that the evil which now threatens our national security, our peace and wellbeing, our prosperity, will back off.





God is still on the throne.

And good will win in the end. 🙏



Aluta continua!

The struggle must continue! ✊❤

Dr Canisius BANDA