ECL SUFFERED MORE DESPITE HAVING IMMUNITY-  MUNDUBILE

ECL SUFFERED MORE DESPITE HAVING IMMUNITY, SAYS MUNDUBILE



….Says President Lungu was removed from a plane while attempting to travel abroad for medical treatment, and on multiple occasions was blocked from leaving the country.





By GIDEON NYENDWA (Daily Nation)



PF/Tonse Alliance Parliamentary National Affairs Chairperson Brian Mundubile has charged that former President Edgar Lungu suffered more harassment, humiliation, retribution and victimisation at the hands of the UPND government than any other former head of State, despite his immunity not being lifted.





Mr. Mundubile said that even former presidents whose immunity was removed received better treatment than Mr. Lungu.





He suggested the delayed removal of Mr Lungu’s immunity may have been intentional to prolong what he described as the persecution of the former president and his family.





He pointed to several incidents as evidence of mistreatment. He recalled how state police stormed Mr Lungu’s residence with grinders in an attempt to forcibly enter, which he said left the former president feeling humiliated and embarrassed.





He also cited an event where United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres allegedly hurled insults at Mr Lungu in the presence of police officers while his wife was appearing before the Drug Enforcement Commission.





Mr Mundubile stated Mr. Lungu was at one point removed from a plane while attempting to travel abroad for medical treatment, and on multiple occasions was blocked from leaving the country.





He said the former president’s family was frequently in court, which he interpreted as part of a larger effort to target Mr. Lungu.





“Unless when you just want to pretend, any Zambian will see that something was wrong and there has been unfair treatment on the former first family,” Mr Mundubile said.





He condemned the ongoing political hostilities, describing them as “unZambian,” and called for an end to political vendettas that extend to family members and in the past, he said, political disputes were confined to politicians themselves and did not involve their families.





Mr Mundubile defended PF acting president Given Lubinda’s decision to declare the PF secretariat as the official mourning venue.





He said this move was necessary to prevent overwhelming the former president’s residence, which would traditionally serve as the funeral house.

He explained that, in line with Zambian custom, funerals are usually held at the deceased’s home, but due to Mr. Lungu’s popularity and the government’s silence on arrangements, the PF chose the secretariat to accommodate mourners.



(Credit: Daily Nation Zambia)