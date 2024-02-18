ECL UNEXPECTED CALL SPARKS RENEWED PURPOSE IN ME- Nachilima Cleo Chisala

Saturday,17th February 2024…

An unexpected call came through, and as I answered, a gentle voice greeted me with the words, “Nachilima UKANI AMAI.” Instantly, I recognized the familiar tone—it was none other than my favorite leader, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the Sixth Zambian Republican President and Patriotic Front President of the Opposition.

“UKANI amai, it is time to shine and work,” he conveyed with unwavering conviction. Those simple yet powerful words resonated deep within me, infusing me with renewed determination and purpose. To receive such encouragement from Mr. President himself was truly humbling and uplifting.

I am deeply grateful for that unexpected call. It serves as a beacon of inspiration, reminding me to persevere in the face of challenges and to keep striving towards my goals.

Thank you, Mr. President, for your thoughtful words—they mean the world to me.

Warm regards Sir

Nachilima Cleo Chisala

PA EAZE CHE