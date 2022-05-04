ECL VISITS THE FUNERAL HOUSE FOR THE LATE HON ALEXANDER BWALYA CHIKWANDA

FORMER President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and former First Lady Mrs. Esther Lungu have visited the funeral House for the late veteran politician and former Finance Minister Alexander Bwalya Chikwanda.

The former Head of State was received by Senior Patriotic Front (PF) party who included Acting president Given Lubinda, leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile, opposition Chief Whip Stephen Kampyongo, Davies Chama, Samuel Mukupa, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Emmanuel Mwamba, Richard Musukwa, Remember Chanda Mutale, Christopher Shakafuswa, Kennedy Kamba and Hakachima Hachilonde.

Others were Nakonde lawmaker Lukas Simumba, Japhen Mwakalombe, Kebby Mbewe, Yamfwa Mukanga, Daniel Kalembe, Mary Nampungwe, Tamba Tamba, Chanda Kabwe, Bwalya Ng’andu, Chomba Kaoma, Alick Tembo and Antonio Mourinho Mwanza.

