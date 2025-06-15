ECL Was My Friend, Says Speaker Nelly Mutti





By:Sun FM TV Reporter



Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, has urged Members of Parliament to refrain from engaging in debates or discussions related to the funeral of the late 6th Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu until after his burial.





Addressing the House today, Ms. Mutti stated that the nation is still in a period of mourning, and emotions remain sensitive and high, hence the need to maintain respect and dignity during this time.





The Speaker also shared a personal tribute, revealing that Mr. Lungu was not just a national figure but also a personal friend and colleague.





She recalled their time working together on legal cases before both entered the political arena.





Her comments come as the country continues to honor the memory of Dr. Edgar Lungu, who passed away on June 5, 2025, in Pretoria, South Africa, and whose contributions to Zambia’s political and legal landscape remain widely recognized.