LUNGU’S BODY EXPECTED TO ARRIVE IN ZAMBIA AT 14:00 HOURS



**REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA**



**PRESS STATEMENT**

**FOR IM

MEDIATE RELEASE**



The Government of the Republic of Zambia wishes to inform Members of the Public that the remains of the Sixth President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, will arrive from South Africa tomorrow on Wednesday, 18th June, 2025 at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, Presidential Pavilion, at 14:00 Hours.





A Military Honours ceremony will be conducted by the Defence Force in honour of the Sixth President. Members of the Public are, therefore, advised that attendance during the Military Honours ceremony is strictly by Invitation.





The Public is advised to follow the live broadcast of the Military Honours ceremony on the National Television, ZNBC, ZANIS TV, Prime TV, Diamond TV and other media outlets.





The body will, thereafter, proceed to lie in state at the Private Residence of the Late Sixth President at Plot No. 56660, Chifwema Road, New Kasama.





The public is further advised that Belvedere Lodge will still remain the official designated venue for the State Funeral during the period of National Mourning.





In order to allow Members of the public pay their last respects, the body of the late Sixth President will lie in state at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre from Thursday, 19th to Saturday, 21st June, 2025, from 09:00 Hours to 16:00 Hours.





The Government of the Republic of Zambia would like to urge members of the public to continue to mourn the departed Sixth President with dignity and respect.





Patrick K. Kangwa

SECRETARY TO THE CABINET



**Issued to the Media:**

Tuesday, 17th June, 2025