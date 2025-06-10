ECL’S REMAINS WILL NOT BE REPATRIATED TOMORROW – PF





PF Lusaka Province Chairman Hon Christopher Shakafuswa has disclosed that the remains of late Sixth Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu will not be repatriated to Zambia tomorrow as earlier announced by Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa.





Hon Shakafuswa, who is also Mandevu Member of Parliament, says the PF Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda will hold a briefing to update the nation on the new date when he is back from Pretoria, South Frica tomorrow.