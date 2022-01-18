Saviour Chishimba

ECONOMIC HITMEN ON ZESCO

We, in the UPP, have credible intelligence information that ZESCO, under the administration of economic hitmen, is currently in Siavonga to negotiate the renewal of the contract with CEC.

This saga is a continuation of the many sagas at ZESCO. ZESCO produces electricity at 9 cents per unit and then it sells the same to CEC at 5 cents. CEC supplies the same electricity to the mines at between 12 cents to 16 cents.

We are also fully aware of the blood relationships that some of the key appointees at ZESCO have with the appointing authorities. Zambia is for all Zambians and this country should serve the interests of all Zambians.

We shall be issuing a comprehensive statement as soon as possible.

