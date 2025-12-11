ECONOMIST DR HAABAZOKA OPPOSES TOBACCO BILL, WARNS AGAINST OVERREGULATION

Prominent Economist and former Economic Association of Zambia (EAZ) President, Dr Lubinda Haabazoka, has voiced strong opposition to the proposed Tobacco Bill, cautioning that its enactment could harm livelihoods and infringe on personal freedoms.

Dr Haabazoka argued that Zambia does not face a national smoking crisis warranting restrictive legislation.

“I don’t think Zambia is a smoking country, and as such, we don’t have a smoking problem. Therefore, there is no need to restrict the growth and use of tobacco or its products for people over 18 years,” he said.

He emphasised the economic implications of the bill, noting that many Zambians depend on the tobacco value chain for employment and income.

“We are looking at jobs and livelihoods here adding that pressure groups advocating for punitive laws often overlook the economic consequences of such measures,” he said.

Dr Haabazoka also defended the controlled sale of shisha, warning that banning it could drive the practice underground.

“When you outlaw such products, people will still indulge, but unfortunately in places where law enforcement agencies will have no access, posing a risk to the very people they want to protect,” he cautioned.

Drawing a comparison with the illicit brewing of kachasu, he argued that regulation and awareness, rather than prohibition, are more effective in protecting public health.

“Kachasu is not lawful, but it is still there and very harmful because it is not controlled,” he said.

“If we put mechanisms in place to ensure it is brewed in a regulated manner and also provide awareness, we could save lives,” he added.

Dr Haabazoka urged Parliament not to pass the bill, describing it as a regressive move.

“We can’t afford to move backwards. We are a civilised nation and each adult can make their own choice,” he said.