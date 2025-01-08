Economy will play major role in 2026 election outcome – Kabimba



ECONOMIC Front leader Wynter Kabimba says the performance of the economy will play a major role in how the 2026 general election will unfold.





Kabimba stated that the UPND should not forget that just like the economy played a big role in rooting out PF in 2021, the case remains the same for 2026.



He said other combination of factors such as the high cost of living and mealie meal prices will also be contributors to the outcome of the elections.





The former cabinet minister advised the ruling party to deal with the performance of the economy, high cost of living and mealie prices to be on the safe side.



He however stated that in the few months that are remaining for the country to go to the polls, the UPND still stands a high chance to get people on board by taking care of the mentioned factors.





“What will decide the outcome of the 2026 elections, it’s a combination of factors and constituencies. The high cost of living is another factor. The economy will play a major role in deciding the outcome of the elections.”



“UPND has to deal with the economy, high cost of living, mealie meal prices,” stated Kabimba on Prime TV’s The Big Debate last night.





Kabimba said the UPND still has time to get people on board but hoped for the rainfall patterns to get back to normal so that people could go back to their normal lives.



Meanwhile, Kabimba said it will be unfortunate for anyone in the UPND to involve themselves in corrupt practices, given what has been happening to former PF officials.





“It will be foolish for anyone in the UPND to get involved in corruption given what is happening to PF because it will still catch up with them. They will leave their wives and children suffering and they will be jailed, so they should be smart.”





“Wealth acquired corruptly doesn’t even last. We need to learn from the past,” advised the former Kabimba.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 8, 2025