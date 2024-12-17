ECOWAS has given Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger a six-months to reconsider their decision to withdraw

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has given Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger a six-month window, from January 29 to July 29, 2025, to reconsider their decision to withdraw from the regional bloc.

Presidential aide Bayo Onanuga stated that the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, announced the decision on Sunday, December 15, in Abuja during the 66th Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

“The Authority takes note of the notification by the Republic of Burkina Faso, Republic of Mali, and Republic of Niger of their decision to withdraw from ECOWAS. The Authority acknowledges that by the provisions of Article 91 of the revised ECOWAS Treaty, the three countries will officially cease to be members of ECOWAS from January 29, 2025,” Touray stated.

He added, “The Authority decides to set the period from January 29, 2025, to July 29, 2025, as a transitional period and to keep ECOWAS doors open to the three countries during the transition period.”

During this time, ECOWAS has extended the mandates of Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé and Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to mediate efforts to reintegrate the three nations.

Touray further noted, “The Authority directs the Council of Ministers to convene an Extraordinary Session during the second quarter of 2025 to consider and adopt both separation modalities and a contingency plan covering political and economic relations between ECOWAS and the Republic of Niger, Republic of Mali, and Burkina Faso.”

ECOWAS leaders commended the diplomatic efforts of President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, Presidents Gnassingbé and Faye, and other member states for their continued engagement with the three countries.

In his closing remarks, President Tinubu emphasized the importance of unity and commitment to the principles of ECOWAS.

“As we move forward to implement the outcomes of this Summit, let us remain united in our determination and steadfast in our commitment to the principles that bind us together as a Community. I call on all member states to redouble their efforts in ensuring that the decisions reached here translate into tangible benefits for our citizens,” Tinubu said.

He further called on leaders to work toward a peaceful, secure, and prosperous West Africa, grounded in ideals of freedom, justice, democracy, and good governance.

Tinubu also praised Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, referring to him as “Mr. Democrat,” and highlighted the significant contributions of outgoing African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Mahamat.