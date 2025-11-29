ECOWAS suspends Guinea-Bissau

The Mediation and Security Council (MSC) of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has suspended Guinea-Bissau from all “decision-making bodies” and warned that coup leaders would face strong regional consequences unless they restore constitutional order following Wednesday’s military takeover.

The MSC made the announcement after a virtual meeting of ECOWAS leaders chaired by Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio on Thursday, following the coup in Guinea-Bissau.

Bio cautioned that the region “cannot allow the illegal abortion of a democratic process,” insisting that ECOWAS must act decisively to defend stability. “We must stand firmly with the people of Guinea-Bissau, who only days ago demonstrated their commitment to democracy,” he said.

ECOWAS expressed “deep concern with the unfolding political crisis”, noting that citizens had shown “resilience and commitment to democracy” by voting massively in the November 23 elections.

The MSC said it “condemns in the strongest terms the coup d’état perpetrated on 26 November 2025”, rejecting any arrangement that legitimises “the subversion of the will of the people.” It demanded that coup leaders allow the National Electoral Commission to declare the election results immediately.

The Council also called for the “immediate and unconditional release of all detained officials, in particular President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, electoral officials and all other political figures.” It placed full responsibility on the coup leaders for the protection of life and property during the crisis.

Concern about the safety of international personnel was strongly highlighted, with ECOWAS urging the coup leaders to “guarantee the safety and facilitate the evacuation and safe passage of ECOWAS and all other international election observers.”

In a major step, the Council suspended Guinea-Bissau from all ECOWAS decision-making bodies until full constitutional order is restored, citing the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

To advance mediation, ECOWAS mandated its Chair to lead a high-level mission to Bissau, including Presidents Faure Gnassingbé of Togo, Jose Maria Neves of Cabo Verde, and Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal, alongside the President of the ECOWAS Commission.

The bloc further urged the Guinea-Bissau Armed Forces to “return to barracks and maintain their constitutional role,” and instructed the ECOWAS Stabilisation Support Mission to continue protecting national institutions.

Warning that it remains fully seized of the crisis, ECOWAS declared that it reserves the right to activate all measures provided in its protocols, including sanctions against “all entities deemed culpable of disrupting the electoral and democratic process.”