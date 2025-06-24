ECZ admits omitting one of the names for the UPND candidate in the upcoming Lumezi by-election slated for this Thursday





**ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA**



24th June, 2025



**PRESS RELEASE**

(For immediate release)





**STATEMENT ON BALLOT PAPERS FOR LUMEZI BY-ELECTION**





The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) wishes to advise that it has noted an omission on the ballot papers for the ongoing by-election in Lumezi District, where one of the names of a participating candidate was inadvertently omitted, although all other details were correctly printed.





This matter is being treated with the utmost urgency and seriousness. The Commission is currently undertaking a thorough review to establish the cause of the omission and determine the appropriate corrective measures in line with the electoral law and procedures.





The Commission regrets this lapse and wishes to assure all stakeholders and the public that the integrity of the electoral process remains the highest priority. A comprehensive update will be provided once internal reviews are concluded and the way forward is determined.





