ECZ ASSURES PEACEFUL, FREE AND FAIR CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION



THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has assured stakeholders of a peaceful, free, fair, and credible election in the forthcoming Chawama parliamentary by-election.





ECZ Lusaka District Electoral Officer Victor Kagoli says the commission has put in place robust measures to ensure the safety and security of polling stations, ballot papers, and electoral officers.

Mr. Kagoli added that electoral staff have undergone comprehensive training to guarantee professionalism, impartiality, and efficiency throughout the electoral process.





He further disclosed that ECZ is working closely with other stakeholders, including the Zambia Police Service, to ensure that voters can freely express their will without intimidation or disruption, and to maintain peace before, during, and after the election.





Meanwhile, Chawama by-election Returning Officer Lewis Lupando has announced that all preparations are in place for tomorrow’s nominations.



PN