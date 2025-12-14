ECZ BARS TASILA LUNGU FROM FILING NOMINATION FOR CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION



By Jack Makayi



Lusaka 14th December 2025



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has ruled out the possibility of former Chawama Member of Parliament Tasila Mwansa Lungu filing nominations for the forthcoming Chawama Parliamentary by-election, citing constitutional provisions that bar her eligibility





In a statement issued by ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro, the Commission emphasized that the Constitution does not allow electronic submission of nomination papers and further clarified that individuals who caused a vacancy in the National Assembly are disqualified from contesting during the life of the current Parliament.



Kasaro stated that nominations for the Chawama Parliamentary by-election will be conducted on Tuesday, 16th December, 2025, at Chawama Primary School, the designated nomination centre



“The Commission wishes to inform aspiring candidates that there is no provision under Article 52 of the Constitution of Zambia for the electronic submission of nomination papers. Nomination papers must be submitted physically at the designated nomination centre on the prescribed date and within the stipulated time,”Kasaro said.



The ECZ noted with concern that some aspiring candidates had indicated intentions to lodge their nomination papers electronically, a move the Commission has declared unconstitutional and unacceptable.



The Chawama parliamentary seat fell vacant following a ruling by the Speaker of the National Assembly on 28th November 2025, in accordance with Article 72(2)(c) of the Constitution.





Kasaro further cited Article 72(4) of the Constitution, which provides that any person who causes a vacancy in the National Assembly under specified clauses—including clause (2)(c)—is not eligible, during the term of that Parliament, to contest an election or hold public office.



“A person who causes a vacancy in the National Assembly due to the reasons specified under clause (2)(a),(b),(c),(d),(g)and (h) shall not,during the term of that Parliament, be eligible to contest an election or hold public office, “the statement reads.





The clarification comes amid growing calls from some residents of Chawama Constituency urging Tasila Lungu to return and defend the parliamentary seat. However, the ECZ’s position effectively shuts the door on her participation in the by-election.



The Commission has since urged all aspiring candidates and political parties to strictly comply with nomination requirements to avoid disqualification.



“Candidates are encouraged to ensure that all nomination requirements are fully complied with,” Kasaro said.



The ECZ reaffirmed its commitment to conducting the Chawama by-election in line with the Constitution and electoral laws of Zambia.



