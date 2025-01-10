ECZ BECOMING AN HINDRANCE TO DEMOCRACY – KALABA



…says the ECZ is full of UPND cadres and needs to be disbanded.





LUSAKA, FRIDAY, JANUARY, 10, 2025



Citizens First President Harry Kalaba says the Electoral Commission of Zambia- ECZ, is becoming an hindrance to the democratic dispensation of Zambia.



Speaking when he featured on the ‘Let the People Talk’ Program on Radio Phoenix today, Mr. Kalaba said the ECZ needs to be disbanded because it is full of UPND cadres.



He said the ECZ has an interest in political parties issues and are trying to use them to their advantage.





He adds that ECZ commissioner, McDonald Chipenzi did not want the Citizens First party to file in Pambashe constituency in Kawambwa because he saw the crowds that came to support the party.



” We feel we have been mistreated by ECZ, and we have filed in a petition against ECZ because they are disenfranchising opposition political and we are going to defend the constitution of this country, ” Mr. Kalaba said.





” If ECZ continues on this trajectory of disadvantaging opposition political parties they will bring problems in this country. ECZ is infested with UPND cadres and needs to be disbanded because it is the worst composition this country has ever had,” Mr. Kalaba said.





And Mr. Kalaba said Zambia is heading towards an emotive period and ECZ should not bring rules that do not exist.



” Its not the business of ECZ to bring rules that do not exist and they are playing politics of disturbing opposition political parties and in Pambashe constituency Chipenzi was not on the side of the law and this has exposed ECZ,” Mr. Kalaba said.





“Next time we will not fall into the traps of ECZ and ECZ should know that this an emotive period and we need to respect each other. We have petitioned ECZ because we dont need this to happen any political party,” the CF leader said.



