⬆️ BRIEFING | ECZ Clarifies Chawama Race as PF Boycotts Bill 7 Debate



The Electoral Commission of Zambia has clarified that the Constitution does not permit a person who causes a vacancy in the National Assembly to contest a subsequent by-election, as preparations intensify for the Chawama parliamentary poll scheduled for January 15, 2026.





In a statement issued on Sunday, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro cited Article 72(4) of the Constitution, which disqualifies any individual who causes a vacancy under specified circumstances from contesting an election or holding public office during the life of that Parliament.





“The Commission wishes to advise that Article 72(4) of the Constitution of Zambia provides that a person who causes a vacancy in the National Assembly due to the reasons specified under clause (2)(a), (b), (c), (d), (g) and (h) shall not, during the term of that Parliament, be eligible to contest an election or hold public office,” Kasaro said.





Kasaro added that the Chawama by-election arose after the Speaker of the National Assembly declared the seat vacant on November 28, 2025, in line with Article 72(2)(c) of the Constitution. Nominations are set for Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at Chawama Primary School.





The ECZ also cautioned aspiring candidates against attempting to submit nomination papers electronically.



“There is no provision under Article 52 of the Constitution of Zambia for the electronic submission of nomination papers. All nomination papers must be submitted physically at the designated nomination centre on the prescribed nomination date and within the stipulated time,” Kasaro said.





Meanwhile, the Patriotic Front has escalated its confrontation with government over Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025, which comes up for Second Reading in the National Assembly on Monday.





Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile announced that PF lawmakers will not participate in the debate, arguing that doing so could expose them to contempt of court.





“I wish to state clearly that Patriotic Front Members of Parliament will not participate in the deliberations on Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7 when it comes up for Second Reading in the National Assembly on Monday,” Mundubile said.





“Most PF lawmakers have resolved to stay away from this process because our participation could expose us to possible contempt of court. The UPND government has deliberately ignored a court judgment that declared Bill 7 a nullity. Proceeding with this Bill is open defiance of the rule of law,” he added.





Mundubile further accused the government of using the proposed constitutional amendments for partisan ends, particularly through constituency delimitation.





“This Bill is politically motivated. It is designed to advance the interests of the ruling party rather than serve the broader national interest,” he said.



He alleged that President Hakainde Hichilema was attempting to use delimitation to manage internal disputes within the UPND.





“The President is attempting to use constituency delimitation to settle internal scores within the UPND, particularly in their strongholds where younger members are seeking to dislodge non-working older MPs,” Mundubile said.





“You cannot use the Constitution to solve problems within your own party. The Constitution must never be manipulated to resolve internal party disputes,” he added, warning that the amendments would also make it harder for independent candidates to contest future elections.





The government has consistently rejected claims that Bill 7 is illegal or designed to entrench the ruling party, insisting that the process remains within parliamentary procedure as the Bill proceeds to its next legislative stage.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu