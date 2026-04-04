ECZ Clarifies Electoral Calendar beginning 15th April 2026



“The Commission, therefore, wishes to clarify that the 15th of April, 2026 has been

set as the commencement date for the payment of presidential nomination fees

for aspiring presidential candidates who wish to have their supporters pre-

processed in provincial centres.”





“This date does not include nomination fees for aspiring candidates for national

assembly, mayors/chairpersons and councilors.”





“These will be required to pay their

nomination fees after the dissolution of Parliament and councils respectively.

To this end, the payment of presidential nomination fees by prospective

presidential candidates starting 15ih of April, 2026 is an administrative measure

intended to reduce the cost for the aspiring presidential candidates to transport

all the 1,000 supporters to Lusaka.”

https://youtu.be/wReIpv2j45I?si=QON223HLQTWHgQjG





“The stakeholders may wish to appreciate that aspiring Presidential candidates are

required by law to mobilise and be supported by at least one hundred registered

voters from each Province.”





“The Commission also wishes to emphasize that he referenced dates were

transparently communicated in the 2026 General Election Roadmap, which is a

public document accessible to all stakeholders”.





“Stakeholders are therefore encouraged to seek clarification directly from the Commission on any aspect of the process, rather than circulating misleading or unverified information.”