ECZ Clarifies Electoral Calendar beginning 15th April 2026
“The Commission, therefore, wishes to clarify that the 15th of April, 2026 has been
set as the commencement date for the payment of presidential nomination fees
for aspiring presidential candidates who wish to have their supporters pre-
processed in provincial centres.”
“This date does not include nomination fees for aspiring candidates for national
assembly, mayors/chairpersons and councilors.”
“These will be required to pay their
nomination fees after the dissolution of Parliament and councils respectively.
To this end, the payment of presidential nomination fees by prospective
presidential candidates starting 15ih of April, 2026 is an administrative measure
intended to reduce the cost for the aspiring presidential candidates to transport
all the 1,000 supporters to Lusaka.”
“The stakeholders may wish to appreciate that aspiring Presidential candidates are
required by law to mobilise and be supported by at least one hundred registered
voters from each Province.”
“The Commission also wishes to emphasize that he referenced dates were
transparently communicated in the 2026 General Election Roadmap, which is a
public document accessible to all stakeholders”.
“Stakeholders are therefore encouraged to seek clarification directly from the Commission on any aspect of the process, rather than circulating misleading or unverified information.”
The 13th August, 2026 Presidential and General Elections will be the most confused Elections in the History of Zambia…Led by a confused ECZ and a Confused Administration.
The signs are there.
Hakainde ‘s government doesn’t have it…They have been failing even in Ward Bye Elections. A Presidential and General Election is a tough call for these incompetents.