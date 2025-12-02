ECZ conducted delimitation under the PF govt, and no one raised any objections then. why now?- Sikaile Sikaile

BEFORE YOU INSULT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA AND ACCUSE HIM OF MANIPULATION
The problem in this country is that we have more masqueraders than genuine advocates for Zambia. The reality is simple: certain individuals are failing to understand even the most basic provisions of the law provisions that don’t require anyone to attend law school to comprehend because of enrolment and selfishness.
People like Bishop Alick Banda and others hiding behind NGOs must be reminded that these processes are backed by legal precedent and the laws of Zambia.
So, what illegality was Mrs Katebe talking about?you people be Honest!
The ECZ conducted delimitation under the PF government, and no one raised any objections then. Why now, simply because it is President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration? Could it be that PF and their surrogates fear being exposed because they deliberately sidelined other deserving regions in the past?
For instance, are Zambians aware that Sichifulo was earmarked for a new constituency but was conveniently left behind by PF when they introduced new Constituencies for reasons best known to themselves?
Tasila Lungu has lost her seat based on a constitutional amendment that was signed by her own government and her own father. When this amendment was signed, I said, “President Edgar Lungu has signed this amendment with closed eyes,” because I knew a day would come when these same people would turn around and cry foul.
They authored laws they never imagined would come back to haunt them. I therefore advise the so-called “learned” lawyers, such as Makebi Zulu, to explain to their members what these simple legal facts mean.
Let Bill 7 proceed to Parliament and if it fails we shall move on.
Sikaile C. Sikaile
Independent Aspiring MP, Katombola Constituency, 2026
We don’t want nonsense.
Tell Hakainde to release the Delimitation Report. Period.
If it was a PF Delimitation, what was that exercise carried out by Mwangala Zaloumis ‘s ECZ with Rabson Chongo as Chair. What was it doing?
And it’s being reported that Hakainde has taken Bill 7 to Parliament.
The Technical Committee presented it’s report to the President yesterday .
Has the Report been made public to the Zambian people so that they acquaint themselves with the contents as per Law?
How has this Report from the Technical Committee which wasn’t specific to the Illegitimate and Unconstitutional Bill 7, transformed into Bill 7 and continued at Committee Stage in our National Assembly?
Did the people make exact submissions similar to all the clauses as in the Illegitimate and Unconstitutional Bill 7?
Hakainde has gone too far.
This is not the way to govern a Country.