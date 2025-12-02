ECZ conducted delimitation under the PF govt, and no one raised any objections then. why now?- Sikaile Sikaile

BEFORE YOU INSULT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA AND ACCUSE HIM OF MANIPULATION





The problem in this country is that we have more masqueraders than genuine advocates for Zambia. The reality is simple: certain individuals are failing to understand even the most basic provisions of the law provisions that don’t require anyone to attend law school to comprehend because of enrolment and selfishness.





People like Bishop Alick Banda and others hiding behind NGOs must be reminded that these processes are backed by legal precedent and the laws of Zambia.





So, what illegality was Mrs Katebe talking about?you people be Honest!



The ECZ conducted delimitation under the PF government, and no one raised any objections then. Why now, simply because it is President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration? Could it be that PF and their surrogates fear being exposed because they deliberately sidelined other deserving regions in the past?





For instance, are Zambians aware that Sichifulo was earmarked for a new constituency but was conveniently left behind by PF when they introduced new Constituencies for reasons best known to themselves?





Tasila Lungu has lost her seat based on a constitutional amendment that was signed by her own government and her own father. When this amendment was signed, I said, “President Edgar Lungu has signed this amendment with closed eyes,” because I knew a day would come when these same people would turn around and cry foul.





They authored laws they never imagined would come back to haunt them. I therefore advise the so-called “learned” lawyers, such as Makebi Zulu, to explain to their members what these simple legal facts mean.



Let Bill 7 proceed to Parliament and if it fails we shall move on.





Sikaile C. Sikaile

Independent Aspiring MP, Katombola Constituency, 2026