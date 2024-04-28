ECZ CONDUCTS TRAINING FOR POLL STAFF

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Zambia, Mrs. Mwangala Zaloumis has called on the poll staff recruited to conduct Ward Local Government by-elections in the 8 wards to be exemplary and competent in the execution of their duties.

The Chairperson was speaking in Limulunga on Friday, 26th April 2024, when she officially opened the training of poll staff in Limulunga district in readiness for the conduct of the Ndanda Ward Local Government by-election scheduled for 2nd May 2024.

The Chairperson further appealed to the poll staff to be professional and display high levels of integrity in the conduct of their duties.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is conducting a five-day training for Poll Staff in the eight wards.

The purpose of the training is to equip the poll staff with the necessary skills and knowledge to conduct credible elections in the forthcoming by-elections.

The training of poll staff is taking place in the following wards and districts:

• Luangwa Ward, Chama District, Eastern Province.

• Munwa Ward, Chienge District, Luapula Province.

• Kaunga Ward, Luangwa District, Lusaka Province.

• Kaela Ward, Lupososhi District, Northern Province.

• Chikenge Ward, Kabompo District, North Western Province.

• Malala Ward, Chikankata District, Southern Province.

• Luumbo Ward, Gwembe District, Southern Province.

• Ndanda Ward, Limulunga District, Western Province.

The deployment of Poll staff to their respective polling stations is scheduled for Wednesday, 1st May 2024.