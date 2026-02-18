ECZ CONDUCTS TRAINING IN READINESS OF UPCOMING VOTER REGISTER INSPECTION EXERCISE





THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has trained Copperbelt based elections staff in readiness of the provisional voter register inspection exercise that starts next week on February 23, 2026 to March 8, 2026.





The trainings started with the briefing for District Electoral Officers (Town Clerks), Registration Officers – field supervisors and technical staff.





The training was conducted at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium Conference room last week and officiated by ECZ Commissioner, Major General Vincent Mukanda.





Commissioner Mukanda said ECZ was working hard to ensure that the inspection exercise is well prepared for as well as the Delimitation exercise which is taking place in every district.





He said the public should be assured that following the changes in the Constitution, ECZ was adequately prepared to conduct elections.



He said the public would be consulted at different stages and updated consistently.





He said for a start, registered voters should ensure they participate in the inspection exercise which will take place at each polling station.





Registered voters should visit their polling station to check if their name is in the register and ensure their details are correctly captured.



ECZ has also conducted training for Copperbelt based District Voter Education Coordinators and District Trainers.





The training held at Ambassador Hotel at the weekend, was officiated by the Provincial Electoral Officer (Provincial Local Government Officer) Mr. Gent Musaka.





Mr. Musaka urged participants to ramain non-partisan as they conduct the training of Voter Education Facilitators and other stakeholders.





He said elections were sensitive and Coordinators and trainers should ensure they remained neutral.



Online voter inspection starts on February 23, 2026 to March 8, 2026 while physical inspection at every polling station starts on March 2, 2026 to March 8, 2026.





Registered voters are encouraged to verify their details so that they may not be disadvantaged during elections due to clerical errors.





During the same period, registered voters may transfer to another polling station and assist in removing those deceased from the register.





However, residents should note that Delimitation will not affect their current polling stations because only Constituencies maybe created and realigned and not Wards.