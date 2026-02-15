ECZ DENIES LACK OF TRANSPARENCY IN ELECTORAL PROCESS BILL AMENDMENTS

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has dismissed claims that it has not been transparent in the process of amending the Electoral Process Bill of 2026, following formal submissions by the Tonse Alliance consortium of political parties and civil society organizations to key international partners.

This is after the consortium sent letters to the United States Embassy in Zambia, British High Commission, European Union Delegation, the embassies of Germany and Ireland, Amnesty International, the African Union, Southern African Development Community Secretariat and the United Nations Human Rights Council, flagging provisions they say could weaken internal party democracy, limit transparency and restrict voter oversight at polling stations.

But in an interview with Phoenix News, ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga stated that the commission has been transparent, citing stakeholder meetings held to receive submissions on the bill.

Ms. Luhanga has emphasized that had the commission not been transparent, various inputs from political parties, civil society and other stakeholders would not have been achieved.

She says the commission is currently consolidating the submissions received and will review them to determine the next steps in the legislative process, without disparaging the concerns.

PN