ECZ DEPLOYS POLL STAFF IN ALL EIGHT WARDS

Earlier today, on Wednesday, 1st May, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) successfully deployed all poll staff to their respective polling stations in the eight wards.

The polls in all eight wards are scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, 2nd May 2024, from 06:00hrs to 18:00hrs.

The Commission encourages all registered voters in the respective wards to turn up in large numbers and exercise their right to vote.