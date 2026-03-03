ECZ DISMISSES RUMOURS OVER CONSTITUENCY ALLOCATION TO SOUTHERN PROVINCE





Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ Chairperson, Mwangala Zaloumis, has dismissed rumours that 30 of the 70 constituencies being considered for delimitation have been allocated to Southern Province.





Speaking when opening the Provincial Delimitation Sitting in Choma Monday morning, Zaloumis said the Commission has not finalised how many constituencies each region in the country will receive.





She explained that delimitation will only be determined after consultations from people across the country are concluded and aggregated.





During the same occasion, Southern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Yolanta Mutyambe, emphasised the importance of the process, stating that delimitation is a cornerstone of democracy.





She explained that the undertaking enables fair representation, equal value of the vote and inclusive governance for all citizens.





Mutyambe urged participants to engage constructively and provide informed input to strengthen democracy and promote national unity.



