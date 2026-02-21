ECZ DISMISSES SECRET MISSION CLAIMS



THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has dispelled allegations by some sections of society that some of its officials are in Tanzania for a secret election benchmarking mission.





And UPND deputy media director Sikwindi Situla says the party has noted with concern the false reports.





Chief electoral officer Brown Kasaro says the commission is aware of false and misleading allegations circulating that its officials are in Tanzania.





In a statement yesterday, Mr Kasaro said the accusations are false as ECZ commissioner McDonald Chipenzi is currently in Zambia and has not travelled to Tanzania.





“The commission wishes to categorically state that these allegations are completely untrue,” he said.



Mr Kasaro also said no ECZ official is in Tanzania on any mission and advised the public to treat the claims as misinformation intended to mislead and create unnecessary suspicion.





Meanwhile, Mr Situla said in a statement that UPND is concerned about such fabricated reports alleging that ECZ officials and members of the defence and security wings undertook a “secret trip” to Tanzania for election benchmarking.





“We wish to categorically state that these allegations are baseless, malicious and intended to mislead the public.





“The ECZ has not undertaken any secret mission, nor has it involved the Zambia Army, Zambia National Service, or other security wings in such activities,” he said.



Zambia Daily Mail